Manager Don Mattingly stated the Marlins chose to wait till Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they prepared to get here in Miami hours prior to their home opener versusBaltimore The trip may be made while several gamers stay in Philadelphia.

“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly stated. The group made no lineup moves after the video game.

Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the hurt list hours prior to the season opener Friday atPhiladelphia The Marlins didn’t offer a factor however stated they anticipated Alfaro to return this season.

The group’s precarious health raised once again questions about MLB’s capability to complete the season throughout a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt ill Sunday, a day after a colleague went on the hurt list due to the fact that he evaluated favorable for COVID-19

The Marlins’ choice to postpone their flight home was made with member of the family in mind.

“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly stated. “We’re discussing these people taking a trip back home to their households and their kids, and it’s the factor we wish to be safe.”

Some Marlins gamers texted each other about the group’s health problems prior to Sunday’s video game, however there was no talk of decreasing to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas stated.

“That was never our mentality,” Rojas stated. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play.”

Said Mattingly: “It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it’s fair. We’re talking about health.”

Right- hander Robert Dugger stated he discovered at 8: 30 a.m. that he would substitutingUrena Dugger stated the Marlins are braced for the unpredictability that features attempting to hold a season throughout a pandemic.

“There’s nothing we can really do,” he stated. “It’s out of our control. We just do the best we can with the masks and social distancing and all that, and hope for the best.”

The Marlins played exhibit video games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday versus the Braves, who have actually considering that lacked their leading 2 catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both gamers revealed signs of the coronavirus.

Mattingly decreased to state whether he believed the Marlins’ health problems were associated with the Atlanta stop. But he stated he’ll more than happy to go back to Miami, although it’s a location for the pandemic.

“It feels safer in Miami than anywhere,” Mattingly stated. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It’s a lot scarier on the road.”