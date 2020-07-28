Miami Marlins decided in a group chat to play Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies

The Marlins went on to win the game, 11 -6. After the game, in a video call with press reporters, Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas stated Sunday that gamers had decided to play the game following a group chat.

“We made the decision that we’re going to continue to do this and we’re going to continue to be responsible and just play the game as hard as we can,” Rojas stated.

Three video games were held off as a outcome of the favorable cases. The Marlins’ house opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees game at the Philadelphia Phillies, both set up for Monday night, have actually been held off, MLB stated. In an interview on MLB Network, Manfred stated the Marlins will not play their game on Tuesday in Miami, either.

A press reporter followed up with Rojas Sunday, asking if in that group chat there was a conversation Sunday early morning that perhaps they ought to not play that day.

“That was never the mentality,” Rojas responded. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark and were ready to play. It was never a thought that we weren’t going to play.”

After the game, Marlins supervisor Don Mattingly was asked if it had actually been thought about at all on Sunday early morning to not play the game since of the circumstance. The press reporter asking the concern did not referral favorable Covid-19 tests.

“You never really considered not playing from my standpoint,” Mattingly stated. “We’re taking risks every day. Every day we’re taking risks so that’s what the players all around the league are doing. You know you travel all the time. You know it started with this road trip, you’re traveling. You’re in planes, you’re in buses, you’re in different hotels. It’s a risk that we take and I just think we have to, I’m going all the back to Michael Hill, who told us early on we’re going to have to be adjustable. We’re going to have to be flexible. We’re going to have to be patient. We’re going to have to set ourselves up to have to deal with a lot and different scenarios. So we’re getting tested early, hopefully we’re not getting tested later. Hopefully, we can pass this test.”

Mattingly, who acknowledged Sunday the group prepared to leave Philadelphia on Monday early morning rather of Sunday, was asked why not playing was not a factor to consider.

“You look at scenarios, could we have played it at a different time of the year,” Mattingly stated. “You know, and our guys make the decision, right? And maybe it was a discussion but the conclusion they came to was that we’re taking chances every day. I think it was more about the flight and kinda seeing where we’re at before we fly.”

Like baseball, the NFL strategies to start its season at groups’ routine house arenas. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell composed in an open letter Monday that preseason games were canceled

Other sports leagues are resuming with their groups in so-called “bubbles” to attempt to limitation interactions with the outdoors world.

The WNBA tipped off its season on Saturday at IMG Academy in Florida, the NBA is set to reboot its season later on today in a bubble at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando and the NHL is preparing to reboot with double bubbles in Toronto andEdmonton In Utah, the NWSL Challenge Cup finished up Sunday, with the Houston Dash winning the title.