Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak: four more MLB players test positive

Within the recently, ESPN reports that the group has actually had 17 individuals testpositive

.

CNN has actually connected the Marlins and MLB for verification and an upgrade on the group’s status.

The group did not take a trip back to Miami Sunday after a three-game series in Philadelphia, however remained over night for more screening.

The Marlins’ house opener versus the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees video game with the Phillies, both arranged for Monday night, were held off. On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred– asked if there was a point within the league or group to trigger a shutdown of the the schedule– stated: “I think that a team losing a number of players that rendered it completely non-competitive would be an issue that we would have to address and have to think about making a change, whether that was shutting down a part of the season, the whole season, that depends on the circumstances.” “Same thing with respect to leaguewide. You get to a certain point leaguewide where it does become a health threat and we certainly would shut down at that point.” Ahead of the Marlins’ video game Sunday versus the Philadelphia Phillies, the Marlins learnt that beginning pitcher Jose Urena would not be readily available to play. Urena had actually checked positive for Covid-19, according to numerous outlets, consisting of ESPN and The Philadelphia Inquirer. But the players decided in a group chat to play the game anyway , Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas stated in a video call with press reporters. “We made the decision that we’re going to continue to do this and we’re going to continue to be responsible and just play the game as hard as we can,” Rojas stated. The Marlins went on to win the video game, 11 -6. Florida over the weekend ended up being the state with the second-highest authorities coronavirus case count, surpassing New York– the nation’s center early in the pandemic. The return of expert sports could not have actually come at an even worse time as cases in the United States continue to increase, with more than 4 million verified cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The abbreviated, 60- video game MLB season is spectator-free. It includes brand-new non-traditional guidelines, consisting of the prohibiting of spitting, to prevent spreading out the infection.

CNN’s Jill Martin added to this report.

Source link