Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson is a legitimate third scoring option, says Mo Mooncey | NBA News

Duncan Robinson has actually become a legitimate third scoring option for the Miami Heat and will play a crucial function if his group are to make a deep playoff run, says Heatcheck’s Mo Mooncey.

Second- year forward Robinson became among the league’s most deadly three-point shooters throughout the routine season, draining pipes 270 triples to assist move the Heat into the postseason.

That kind has actually continued into the playoffs with Robinson making 7-of-8 three-pointers and scoring a game-high 24 points in Miami's Game 2 triumph over the Indiana Pacers, a win that made them a 2-0 series lead.

















Duncan Robinson with struck 7 three-pointers throughout Miami Heat’s win over the Indiana Pacers



“I felt like I was going through the motions a bit in Game 1. I wasn’t being as aggressive as I should have been. I felt in a better rhythm (tonight),” …