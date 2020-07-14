Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro ‘100 per cent’ healthy, says coach Erik Spoelstra | NBA News

Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro has recovered from an ankle injury that limited him before the NBA hiatus began on March 11.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro, who played one game following medical clearance from an ankle injury before the coronavirus pandemic caused the league to shut down, is moving with ease.

“Tyler looks 100 per cent, for sure. The time off served him well and he is moving great and providing all of that skill set that he does,” Spoelstra said.

Herro, a first-round pick, missed 15 games with an ankle injury. He is averaging 12.9 points per game and is likely to remain a crucial part of the rotation even after Miami acquired Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder at the February 6 trade deadline.

Image:

Herro and Meyers Leonard celebrate a Miami Heat basket



Spoelstra also said Meyers Leonard is 100 per cent. He also was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Derrick Jones Jr, who tested positive for coronavirus, is back with the team and on the court, but Spoelstra declined to assess the forward’s conditioning.

