Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen drawing trade interest | NFL News





Josh Rosen seems to be third on the QB depth chart in Miami

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from groups who count on the previous first-round choose to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported.

Tagovailoa might be restricted as a rookie to completely recuperate from current accidents, together with hip and ankle surgical procedure in 2019

But the Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick in place because the incumbent starter they usually even have Jake Rudock, who spent 2019 on the apply squad, on the roster.

NFL Network reported the Dolphins are in “no hurry” to maneuver Rosen.

Drafted No. 10 total by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Rosen was 3-10 as a starter as a rookie.

Arizona landed the No. 1 choose in 2019, modified coaches and drafted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

Josh Rosen’s NFL profession has not gone to plan since he was taken with the No 10 choose the 2018 NFL Draft

That made Rosen surplus to necessities and he was traded to Miami for a 2019 second-round choose and a 2020 fifth-round choose.

Rosen, 23, was unable to unseat the veteran Fitzpatrick for the beginning position. He went 0-Three as a starter final season.