Miami-Dade School Board members frustrated over third day of cyberattacks – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – The cyberattacks that have crippled the school district’s distance learning platform is still an ongoing issue, and members of the Miami-Dade County School Board are joining parents in demanding answers from the superintendent.

“This has not been a reopening of schools,” Mari Teresa Rojas said.

It’s been a disastrous start of the 2020/21 school year in Miami-Dade. The district, its students and teachers have been hit hard by failure.

“I, much like you, share the deep disappointment, frustration and quite frankly, at this point, a degree of anger,” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Access to virtual classrooms have been spotty. Over the past three days, tens of thousands of students and teachers have been either locked out or bumped out.

At first, district leaders thought their only problem was a glitchy server.

Then on Tuesday, the superintendent was alerted to multiple cyberattacks against the district. Those attacks continue Wednesday.

“We have had 12 attacks since 8:19 this morning. It did bring down our Internet connectivity,” chief academic officer Marie Izquierdo said.

School board members responded to the cyberattacks Wednesday during their first meeting of the school year.

“I’m struggling with some of the ways the narrative is being framed…