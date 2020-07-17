Miami-Dade leaders’ disastrous Covid-19 response and how to fix it (Opinion)

1. Designate straight away a Chief Medical Officer who can serve as a reliable voice since the county responds to the escalating crisis.

2. Engage in a continued public awareness campaign on mandatory masking. This means all our public leaders must show the community that they’re wearing masks. Doing so will reinforce why this can be a critical step to slow the spread. The governor must also set up a statewide mandatory mask order to avoid the spread across county lines.

3. For organizations that can use outdoor spaces to keep on to operate, the county must permit modified back yard use, to include shutting down streets like For organizations that can use outdoor spaces to keep on to operate, the county must permit modified back yard use, to include shutting down streets like Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive entirely for commercial use. The county must also ensure appropriate layout to minmise crowd growth.

4. A robust contact tracing program should be up and running by the week-end, with at the least 250 tracers and scaled upwards to 2,500 by end of month. Currently, the county is reporting that it has only A robust contact tracing program should be up and running by the week-end, with at the least 250 tracers and scaled upwards to 2,500 by end of month. Currently, the county is reporting that it has only 175 tracers in place.

5. Rapidly expand the limited Rapidly expand the limited county program in place to contract with low occupancy hotels that can behave as isolation centers in conjunction with highly visible public service announcements to inform the public on the program. This will also help our hotel industry, which can be hurting defectively from paid down visitors.

6. Convene virtual weekly Covid Public Task Force Meetings with stakeholders, health experts, county commissioners, city mayors and community leaders to better engage the community and keep the public informed. Community members can attend virtually to build relationships leadership.

These are critical steps Miami-Dade County must just take as our decisions impact other sectors. For example, how schools approach their reopening rests on the county’s efforts and ability to get a grip on the spread of herpes. I have great confidence in Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s plan calling for a hybrid approach of in-person and virtual classes, alongside block scheduling to ease the confusion for parents.

I also commend his communication with parents, teachers and students, as he advises the school board on perhaps the district can safely reopen next month. This decision depends on how the county acts now to implement immediate strategies and protocols to flatten the curve.

The growing number of instances of Covid in our community means we ought to also get ready for the growing economic challenges that we will yet face. The surge in cases has increased unemployment and too many families are based on social services. But those programs which were stepped up to give relief throughout the crisis should never sunset. Senior meal programs must keep on, grant and loan programs for small enterprises need to expand, and rent relief for hard-hit families should never expire, since the ripple effects will be much better on our economy than what we are able to see at this time.

Approximately 22.3% of the Miami-Dade County labor pool has filed Covid-related unemployment claims — with not exactly two million filed statewide. This is the reason why the federal government must move quickly to extend the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits beyond July 31, and additional aid to states and local governments certainly are a must.

I have called for a far more unified approach with our city mayors who also must confront the crisis making use of their residents. This is no time for division and turf battles. We need a consistent and collaborative plan that earns public confidence as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Miami-Dade. My repeated demands the two-part strategy early in the pandemic have now been clearly ignored. Now our businesses and workers have to endure increased economic devastation all over again.

We continue to find ourselves behind herpes instead of in front of it. We have paid with pain and sacrifice. The not enough leadership from the governor and mayor means we’ve more confusion, and companies are being ordered to cut back their operations. We can not continue to fall into the trap of getting to choose from our economy or our health and wellness. The time for a united plan from state and county leaders has become, because tomorrow will be too late.