Miami-Dade County surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 cases

Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg through Getty Images

Mexican President Andr és Manuel López Obrador stated Friday that if face masks were “thought about to assist, then I would do it.”

When asked by a press reporter why he does not use a face mask and how that message would affect individuals, López Obrador stated that it’s not “scientifically proven.”

The World Health Organization and public health specialists have actually stressed masks are among the most reliable tools to assist combat the pandemic.

López Obrador stated the nation’s health ministry, lead led byDr Jorge Alcocer andDr Hugo López-Gatell, encouraged him not to use a face mask.

“The bottom line of all the project has actually been the ‘safe distance,’ and we have actually looked after this. Dr Alcocer and López-Gatell have actually informed me that I do not require to use a mask if I keep the range, in the locations where is needed, I’ll use it,” López Obrador stated.

Some context: Mexico’s health ministry reported 7,573 brand-new cases of the unique coronavirus on Friday, bringing the nation’s overall to 378,285

López Obrador has actually stated that the high numbers are because of “increased testing and a delay of the information,” though Mexico has among the most affordable screening rates of any big nation worldwide.