Miami broke its all-time heat record for June, but no warnings were issued. Here’s why

On the same day, a high temperature of 91 degrees was recorded in Topeka, Kansas, and a heat advisory was issued.

Yes, but every National Weather Service (NWS) office has different criteria for heat advisories and excessive heat warnings that take into account a region’s topography, climatology and potential urban heat island effects.

For example, Miami was really hot on Tuesday but didn’t meet the technical requirements for a heat advisory or warning.

In order for a heat advisory, Miami must have a heat index value of 108 degrees or higher for at least two hours. For an exorbitant heat warning, the heat index has to reach 113 degrees or more for at the very least two hours.

The National Weather Service says a heat advisory means people could be affected by the heat when they don’t simply take precautions. An excessive heat warning means people could possibly be “seriously” affected

The heat index is a measurement of how hot it feels to your body once you factor in both relative humidity and the specific air temperature. One limiting factor, however, is that the heat index is calculated in shaded locations, not sunlight, which can feel as much as 15 degrees warmer

The winds of Florida

Tyler Mauldin, a CNN meteorologist who worked in Florida for not exactly 10 years, explains that sea breezes play a vital role in temperature variability across the Sunshine State.

“Florida weather is heavily influenced by wind direction,” he said. “An offshore wind is a very hot wind for Miami, which is exactly what we had in place. It blocks the cooler air from moving in off the Atlantic. Add in some dry air with dew points in the 60s, and that’s a recipe for dangerous temperatures.”

Miami hasn’t had just one hot day this season, but rather weeks and weeks of intense heat. In fact, seven of the 10 hottest weeks on record have occurred this year — and Miami’s high temperatures do not peak traditionally before beginning of August.

Excessive heat criteria varies

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet , which collects environmental data from cooperating members, this has been over 2 yrs since Columbia, South Carolina, has already established a heat advisory issued, but Minneapolis has had three before week.

Again, it all precipitates to different criteria. In Columbia, the heat index must reach at least 100 degrees so that you can have a heat advisory. In Minneapolis, a heat advisory is issued once the heat index reaches 95 degrees.

Another criteria employed by some National Weather Services offices, just like the one in Minneapolis, is really a measurement called wet bulb globe thermometer.

The military has used this tool for decades. The wet bulb globe thermometer factors in more details such as for instance sun angle, cloud cover and wind speed. This is especially crucial that you know if you are outside doing any kind of rigorous labor, exercising or monitoring youth sports.

In Minneapolis, the criteria for a heat advisory is really a heat index value of 95 degrees or a wet bulb globe reading of 86 degrees.

Philadelphia has its own heat bubble

Philadelphia has its own instructions called the Kalkstein Procedures.

Back in 1997, the NWS office in Philadelphia partnered with researcher Dr. Laurence Kalkstein of the University of Miami to come up with new criteria for issuing heat alerts in this region.

Simply put, their research concluded that heat and humidity levels below the criteria that triggered an advisory caused harmful effects in urban locations because of the presence of widespread blacktop and population density.

The Philadelphia NWS office not merely uses different criteria for urban and rural locations, but in addition they break it down separately by enough time of year.

Why? Well, people may not be familiar with a 90-degree day on April 1 but must be on July 20.

For the towns of Philadelphia, Trenton and Wilmington, these criteria are employed:

From May 1-June 15, heat indices of 96 to 104 degrees are required.

From June 16-June 30, heat indices of 98 to 104 degrees are required.

From July 1- September 30, heat indices of 100 to 104 degrees are expected.

In the regions of Delmarva and southern New Jersey, the threshold is really a heat index reading of 105 degrees or higher for at least two hours. Everywhere in the Philadelphia surrounding area, the threshold is 100 degrees or higher for at least two hours.

Dry heat is different

The criteria changes again in the Southwestern desert.

Since it’s so hot for a lot of the year in the desert, NWS offices in the Southwest usually do not issue heat advisories, only excessive heat warnings.

These heat warnings have a more flexible criteria than in the East, and therefore are on a level-based system . Level 1 (yellow) is the lowest, and level 4 (magenta) is the highest. In order for a spot to have an exorbitant heat warning there must be a widespread level 3 (red), with a small amount of level 4 “sprinkled in.”

The Las Vegas office of the NWS reports weather for the highest elevation point and the lowest elevation point in the contiguous US — Mount Whitney and Badwater Basin in Death Valley, respectively, says Jenn Varian, a meteorologist in that office.

“Death Valley regularly exceeds 115 degrees in the summer but areas like Mount Whitney do not,” Varian said. “So elevation, the type of terrain out West and even the time of year play a major role in how we issues these excessive heat warnings.”

A few southwestern NWS offices also take into account the amount of tourists which come to the town and the transient populace that’s unaccustomed to the extreme desert heat.

Safety is key

What all of it boils right down to is how best to protect the public from various heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke. These advisories and warnings serve as guidance to reflect the likelihood of certain heat-related ailments and even possible deaths from heat exhaustion.