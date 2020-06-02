Miami activist ‘touches hearts’ of FHP trooper, White House during protests against police brutality

MIAMI – Renita Holmes, a longtime Miami activist, devoted her Sunday to defuse friction between regulation enforcement and “Justice for George Floyd!” protesters in Miami during the coronavirus pandemic.

While drained of institutionalized racism, police brutality, gang-related shootings, home violence and gentrification, the Overtown resident has contacted management and confirmed as much as fee conferences for years to talk up her thoughts.

Holmes was strolling close to burned police automobiles on Saturday after a small group turned a big peaceable march right into a fiery protest outdoors of the Miami Police Department storage on Northwest Third Avenue.

On Sunday, the fearless inner-city activist used her scooter. Aside from downtown, protesters had been in Miami’s Edgewater, Midtown and Wynwood neighborhoods. Holmes parked her scooter in entrance of a line of armed Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

“They’ve got mamas … I appreciate your patience and your tolerance,” Holmes advised a few dozen troopers whereas sitting on her scooter.

The troopers had simply confronted a crowd of protesters who needed to march on Interstate 195, a 4.4-mile-long freeway connecting Interstate 95 within the west with the Julia Tuttle Causeway to Miami Beach within the east. FHP Capt. Roger Reyes broke the road and requested Holmes if he may hug her.

“It was OK for him to be human too,” Holmes stated on Monday. “We had a wonderful opportunity to show that love wins.”

Reyes, a Miami District Commander, didn’t know Holmes was an activist known at Miami City Hall. He didn’t know she is old enough to remember the death and destruction of the 1980 Miami riots. He didn’t know she herself has reported being assaulted by a police officer or that she had held a teenager in her arms after he was shot.

Holmes didn’t know Reyes is a member of Troop K, which is separated into three districts: Orlando, West Palm Beach and Miami. She didn’t know Reyes commands the troopers in Miami who protect the Florida Turnpike system. He said Holmes touched his heart after she parked her scooter between protesters and the line of troopers.

“She kept saying that ‘They all have moms.’ We (the troopers) have moms and I saw that it wasn’t just one-sided — that she was caring for us as well as the protesters out there,” Reyes said.

When Reyes approached her, Holmes said, “Hurt people, hurt people.” Holmes didn’t know the trooper had just lately misplaced his mom. But on Monday, she stated she seemed him within the eyes and she or he knew he was in ache. Reyes didn’t ask her for identification. Instead, he stated, “Can I give you a hug?”

On Monday, Reyes stated it’s a second he’ll always remember.

“We embraced and there was a connection there. It was special,” Reyes stated. “I wish I could hug my mom. She filled the void yesterday.”

Local 10 News anchor/reporter Louis Aguirre was there filming together with his cellphone after the group confronted the troopers and a pair of activists helped to push them again towards Midtown. He noticed the 2 hugged, as Holmes stated she doesn’t need individuals hurting anymore.

“I love you, man,” Holmes told Reyes before driving away. “I owe you, Big Boo.”

Reyes and Holmes’ connection quickly went viral. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany played the Local 10 News video during a news conference. An FBI Miami agent said the “hopeful” video “touches hearts” and he was proud when he saw President Donald Trump took notice of it.

A Miami-Dade police officer said “that’s the love” that can “motivate more funding for training to prevent police brutality.” A Miami police officer said he and his wife cried watching the “moment of reconciliation” and confirmed it to their kids. A prosecutor stated “love and understanding” is the one method to get rid of racism.

“It’s all about humanity,” Reyes said.

In downtown Miami, protests continued on Sunday. Officers in riot gear surrounded protesters. There was tear gas, rubber bullets, flash grenades. Holmes said she understands the emotions and fear. She will always be outraged that there were people standing by who didn’t do anything to stop Derek Chauvin, the officer arrested and charged with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

Holmes said the other officers with Chauvin “didn’t have the courage to do love first.” She said she is still haunted by some of Floyd’s last words May 25 when Chauvin had his knee on his neck: “Mama, I can’t breathe.”

ALSO SEE: Watch as Miami protesters protect a CVS when people try to break inside

Local 10 News Washington Correspondent Ross Palombo contributed to this report.