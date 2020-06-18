Mi Watch Color May Launch as Mi Watch Revolve Outside China: Report

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color may launch globally as Mi Watch Revolve, a written report has suggested. The Chinese tech giant first introduced the Mi Watch Color in China back in December last year. Recently, the company also unveiled a fresh designer edition of the smartwatch – the Keith Haring Edition. The report adds that Xiaomi might unveil a fresh Mi Smart Band 4C that is rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi Band. Xiaomi is yet to verify this development.

Mi Watch Revolve

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Mi Watch Revolve moniker was spotted in the newest version of the Mi Watch app. The smartwatch with the exact same name was then noted in an unboxing video by way of a Spanish vlogger on YouTube. The video highlights that the Mi Watch Revolve is essentially the Mi Watch Color with a different name. According to the YouTuber, the smartwatch is available to get via AliExpress for GBP 90 (roughly Rs. 9,400).

It is unclear whether the Mi Watch Revolve will globally launch with some tweaks. Currently, the Mi Watch Color in China will set you back CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,400) while the Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition can be obtained for CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,700). Both the variants of the smartwatch are identical with regards to specifications. The key top features of the Mi Watch Color include heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5 ATM, and 420mAh battery that’s touted to last as much as 14 days on a single charge.

Mi Smart Band 4C

Additionally, the publication was also able to spot Mi Smart Band 4C moniker in the Mi Watch app. Back in April, another report had indicated that the Mi Smart Band 4C is basically the Redmi Band under a different name. Therefore, Mi Smart Band 4C may be the global variant of the Redmi Band, the new report suggests.

The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched its first fitness tracker in April this year. The Redmi Band comes with a rectangular 1.08-inch colour display. It also features five distinct sports modes as well as an optical heart rate sensor. The Redmi Band price is set at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) in China.

