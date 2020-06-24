Mi TV 4X Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

We review a lot of high-end televisions here on Gadgets 360, but many Indian buyers still see these top-spec options as ‘too expensive’. It’s for this reason that brands such as for instance Vu, TCL, and Xiaomi have enjoyed some success in India; the benefit of bigger screen sizes and better specifications for less overall just works. India is really a value-driven market, where the the greater part of buyers don’t desire to pay Rs. 2,00,000 for a product that looks much like what’s available from a competing brand for Rs. 40,000.

Xiaomi can be credited with making the idea of value-for-money big-screen televisions more popular, because of its give attention to online sales. Since its first tv launch in 2018, Xiaomi has consistently drawn awareness of its products and services, and the most recent in the number is the new Mi TV 4X series. Today, we’re reviewing the Mi TV 4X 50, Xiaomi’s 50-inch 4K HDR smart tv.

Priced at Rs. 29,999, the Mi TV 4X 50 has a 3840×2160-pixel screen, smart connectivity through the Android TV platform, and more. We’ve put the tv screen through our testing process, and listed here is our review.

Mi TV 4X 50 design and specifications

We do not usually are expecting much with regards to design from an affordable TV, and the Mi TV 4X 50 has precisely the kind of aesthetic we’re used to seeing in the budget segment. The styling and construction is ordinary, basic, and functional. Pretty much nothing about this TV stands out aesthetically, and the one thing that lets you know it’s a Mi TV is really a small Mi logo in the bottom.

There’s a little module protruding below the frame of the TV, that has the IR receiver, power indicator light, and a physical power button about it. The TV has relatively thin borders on the top and sides, with the lower one being slightly thicker. On the whole, we liked that the design of the television keeps attention dedicated to the screen.

Interestingly, the Mi TV 4X 50 isn’t very heavy, weighing only around 10.7kg without the base stand. This isn’t a lot for a 50-inch TV, and it is largely because of the plastic body. The TV isn’t very slim on the whole, and the back does not have much to speak of from an aesthetic point of view. You have the option to table-mount or wall-mount the tv screen, with the stands contained in the box. The stands attach near the corners of the tv screen and give it a wide footprint, so you will need a big enough table to position it on.

The Mi TV 4X 50 has bottom-firing speakers, with 20W of sound output originating from two identical drivers. It also offers support for various Dolby and DTS HD audio formats. The display is a 50-inch 4K-resolution LIGHT EMITTING DIODE screen, with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, a 60Hz standard refresh rate, and support for 10-bit HDR content. Powering the television can be an Amlogic A53-based quad-core processor, with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Most of the Mi TV 4X 50’s ports and inputs (three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and something antenna input) face sideways to the proper of the tv screen, while some (AV inputs, S/PDIF and Ethernet port) face downwards. The power cable is on the left, but is long enough to come round the TV if needed.

The significant omissions here are optical and 3.5mm audio outputs (although the latter is mentioned in the spec sheet), which reduce steadily the scope to get in touch external audio devices to the TV. Fortunately, there’s Bluetooth and HDMI ARC, so lots of audio devices can be connected.

Mi TV 4X 50 remote and features

Apart from being fully a smart TV, there’s almost no else to the Mi TV 4X 50 with regards to features. The television support HDMI CEC, and like other Android TV models, has integral Chromecast functionality. The sales package does not have much, with just the TV it self, the two base stands with screws to add to the TV, a user manual, and the remote.

We’ve seen brands going with two remotes before — a conventional blocky remote with all the buttons you can imagine you may need, and a second smaller, fancier one with voice control functionality and more. Recent times have observed brands transition to just one single smaller, modern remote. This isn’t always a good thing, even as we saw with the OnePlus TV, however the Mi TV 4X 50 has also adopted this approach.

The remote it self is entirely plastic and extremely light, but feels somewhat cheap. It’s also minimalist for seemingly no reason, with merely a handful of buttons on it. Important options such as for instance Mute, source select, and Settings are missing, forcing you to feel the on-screen interface to perform these actions. There are hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Xiaomi’s own PatchWall interface, which is essentially a launcher on top of Android TV.

The remote comes with a Google Assistant button, and the voice assistant functionality works fine, but this is just about the only plus side to it. The lack of of use controls aside, the remote was also oddly slow at times, taking too long to send commands to the TV. While the HDMI CEC functionality is good to have, the remote was a bit of a hassle to use with a connected Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K all through our review, since the home button would force the TV to revert to the Android TV home screen, as opposed to the Fire TV Stick’s home screen first, like we expected.

Another small complaint we have with the remote of the Mi TV 4X 50 is that the sales package does not include batteries (two AAA batteries are expected to power the remote), presumably to help keep costs low. While we did possess some on hand, maybe not everyone keeps spare batteries at home, which explains why manufacturers frequently include these in the box so users could possibly get going instantly.

Mi TV 4X 50 software and interface

Although Xiaomi’s earliest models ran the Android-based PatchWall OS as their primary interface, newer models give users more flexibility in this department. The Mi TV 4X 50 lets users choose either the core Android TV interface, or Xiaomi’s PatchWall in the shape of a selectable ‘launcher’ together with the basic Android UI. While we begin to see the appeal of PatchWall, we preferred using the Android TV interface. Interestingly, 15 regional Indian languages are supported on the TV.

The Mi TV 4X 50 is, for all intents and purposes, a standard Android TV. The interface is familiar and easy to get accustomed to, with Android TV retaining its classic look and feel. However, we found this TV to be rather sluggish to use. The boot process was incredibly slow each and every time, and there is absolutely no way to speed it up, such as a Quick Wake option like we’ve seen on other Android TVs. You can set the TV to resume the last used connected source, but it still took about 45 seconds to come on every time.

The lack of a Settings button on the remote of the Mi TV 4X 50 was also bothersome, since we needed to feel the Android TV home screen to access settings every time. It isn’t possible to tweak anything while you’re watching content, whether from a connected source or through an Android TV app, and you have to exit to the home screen to do so. Even then, very little settings could possibly be tweaked, and there’s almost no we could do to set the TV as much as our liking.

A decent set of apps are supported on the Android TV interface, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, Hungama Play, JioCinema, Sony Liv, and Voot. Some of those are preinstalled, while others may be downloaded and installed through the Google Play Store.

The PatchWall launcher will be handy for users who would like an easier solution to access streaming content. The list is curated by Xiaomi it self, and includes movies and TV shows from various streaming services. We discovered that content from Hungama Play and Voot worked directly without the need for a separate subscription or account, while others must be signed directly into.

The content recommended by PatchWall UI seemed to be quite random, but there’s something for everyone here. You can choose to use individual apps, but this supplies you with back to the Android TV UI (similar to how using a launcher on a smartphone would work). In addition, there’s Google Assistant on the TV which is often triggered through the voice remote, which works not surprisingly.

On the entire, we did not like the computer software experience greatly, since the sluggishness and poor hardware frequently led to frustratingly long waits and problems with navigation. It isn’t the very best Android TV interface we’ve experienced, but is acceptable enough given the price of the Mi TV 4X 50. You just need a little patience.

Mi TV 4X 50 performance

Xiaomi’s television range thus far has been quite predictable with regards to specifications and size—- 4K and HDR have on average been reserved for big screens, while smaller models have stuck to HD or full-HD resolutions. The new Mi TV 4X range shakes things up, with 43-inch and 50-inch 4K HDR-enabled models. This is the first-time in not exactly two years that Xiaomi has acknowledged that Indian users might want modern features despite smaller screens.

The Mi TV 4X 50 is, on paper, everything required from a TV. The 50-inch screen size is something we really liked, since it’s neither too big nor too small, and can suit many different types of rooms and viewing distances. However, we did have mixed feelings about its actual performance. We approached this review keeping in mind the fact this is a Rs. 30,000 television with all the current features and specifications you had expect from the far more high priced premium option.

Yet, we weren’t thrilled with the Mi TV 4X 50’s performance, as well as non-expert eyes tended to agree with our thoughts. We used a number of content, including streaming services on both Android TV platform and on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, in addition to our own test files. We used content across various resolutions, in addition to both standard and high dynamic range video.

Starting with 4K HDR content, we watched a bunch of shows and movies on Netflix, including Our Planet, The Spy, and El Camino. This naturally brought out the very best performance on the Mi TV 4X 50, with decent colours and sharp visuals. We did however find the picture a bit dull, and the TV appears to favour colour accuracy over brightness with regards to HDR content.

We weren’t particularly impressed with black levels either; the Mi TV 4X 50’s backlighting made blacks appear nearer to grey, particularly in the dark, gloomy scenes of The Spy. While colourful daylight scenes — a lot of what we saw on Our Planet — looked just fine apart from too little vibrance, the tv screen simply couldn’t hold an unique in darker scenes.

Regular 4K (non-HDR) content retained adequate sharpness and did actually gain some brightness and vibrance, but suffered somewhat when it came to colour accuracy. Reds and oranges seemed to be affected the most, appearing almost radioactive with a definite glow. Colour gradients also appeared strange because of extortionate saturation, and watching any 4K content without HDR was a mixed experience – maybe not terrible, but certainly not entirely enjoyable. Turning up the brightness did make for a searingly bright picture, but this also tended to negatively impact colour saturation.

Lower resolution content, including full-HD and 720p, was generally speaking decent with regards to sharpness and watchability, but naturally much less good as 4K content on the Mi TV 4X 50. Watching the movie Bohemian Rhapsody on Hotstar, we weren’t especially impressed with colour reproduction. We could actually improve colour saturation levels slightly by reducing the backlight intensity of the TV, but this obviously made the general experience a touch too dull for the liking. We also discovered that skin tones took on a reddish hue, which again oddly affected the way in which movies and TV shows looked, and we simply weren’t in a position to tune the TV to a decent middle-ground.

Finally, standard definition content looked average on the Mi TV 4X 50. While the screen size meant that the lack of sharpness wasn’t as noticeable as on 55-inch or 65-inch televisions, colours and motion weren’t excellent. Motion interpolation was something we found to be poor across resolutions with this television, and even though it can be paid off through the settings of the TV, this did not make a lot of a difference within our experience.

Sound quality on the Mi TV 4X 50 was average at best, but entirely acceptable for the purchase price. This TV isn’t too fancy, but is tuned properly for video-based sound. While the TV could possibly get particularly loud, we did find a large amount of variation in the sound; soft scenes with only dialogue needed us to show up the amount, while action-packed scenes suddenly got too loud. As such we always needed seriously to keep a hand on the remote to quickly adjust the amount while watching certain movies and TV shows.

Verdict

Affordable, feature-filled 4K televisions are getting plenty of attention today, and once and for all reason. It’s no longer essential to spend big bucks on a top-spec tv, and Xiaomi is one of the most widely used names in the affordable space. The Mi TV 4X 50 seems like a really impressive value-for-money proposition, providing you a screen that is the ideal size for many viewing rooms along with all of the features and specifications you’ll expect from the top-end TV.

While this TV looks great in writing, it doesn’t perform on par with better options. Yes, you’re getting your money’s worth, but you may also be settling for middling performance that doesn’t quite match up to the standards set by the traditional brands. Whether it’s picture quality, sound, or the program usage experience, the Mi TV 4X does have a reasonable amount of dilemmas.

Priced at Rs. 29,999, the Mi TV 4X 50 is probably the ideal television for anybody looking for a big-screen upgrade and a come from the world of streaming and 4K. Although the very best performance is only seen with the best content, and options like the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are better in every way, this TV is still worth checking out when you yourself have a very tight budget but want to upgrade to a big-screen 4K TV.

Price: Rs. 29,999

