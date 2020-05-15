Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Any More Android TV Updates, Xiaomi Offers Deal on Mi Box 4K Instead

Xiaomi entered the tv phase in India in early 2018 with the Mi TV 4 55, and has made a huge impact on the trade since then. Its online-focused gross sales mannequin and aggressive pricing have made it among the many prime tv manufacturers in India, and the vary now has choices beginning at underneath Rs. 15,000. However, for individuals who purchased Xiaomi’s first tv in India, there’s dangerous information. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi TV 4 55 will not obtain any additional software program updates.

This will probably be disappointing for customers who rely on streaming companies on the Mi TV 4 55, because it might finally trigger efficiency points and app incompatibility issues. Xiaomi states that it’s not in a position to replace the software program because of using a customized chip on the TV which doesn’t meet the necessities for Android TV codecs. The firm has pushed out updates to a lot of its vary of televisions, however this technical roadblock prevents the Mi TV 4 55 from being added to the checklist, regardless of it being simply over two years previous available in the market.

However, Xiaomi is providing one thing of a comfort to these customers, with a Rs. 1,000 low cost on the just lately launched Mi Box 4K. This will carry the worth of the streaming machine right down to Rs. 2,499, making it a tempting buy given the function set and specs on supply. The Mi Box 4K helps Ultra-HD streaming and HDR10 for top dynamic vary content material, and lets customers set up varied apps and video games accessible on the Google Play Store for Android TV. Interested Mi TV 4 55 house owners can signal as much as obtain the low cost code here.

Since the Mi Box 4K is a brand new launch, customers will be capable of use the most recent model of Android TV, and are additionally promised future updates. The Mi Box 4K is, after all, a separate streaming machine that should be related to a TV by means of the HDMI port. This will permit Mi TV 4 55 customers to bypass the TV’s built-in good performance for the newer, improved firmware on the Mi Box 4K. However, PatchWall customers will nonetheless have to rely on the Mi TV’s interface, for the reason that Mi Box 4K solely has plain vanilla Android TV software program.