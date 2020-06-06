MI police chief being investigated after series of tweets | News

Shelby Township launched an investigation after a series of tweets from an account being attributed to Robert Shelide, Chief of Police for Shelby Township Police Department.

It seems to have been deleted, however earlier than it was, that was Shelide’s title and picture linked with the Twitter deal with, making threatening feedback about protesters.

Some of the charged tweets learn:

“Trump threatening to deploy the military. I have a better idea: Unleash the real cops and let them take care of these barbarians. I promise it will be over in 24 hours.”

In one other tweet about looters in New York City:

“Wild savages. I wish to god I would have been there. Body bags for these vicious subhumans. Oh, on another note, I dare you to try and drag me out of my vehicle.”

Community Relations Director Brad Bates stated, “Shelby Township is aware of allegations made against Police Chief Robert Shelide.”

Reading from a ready assertion, Bates additionally stated. “Shelby Township follows our country’s principles of equal protection under the law, freedom of speech, freedom of expression and due process. And presumption of innocence.”

When requested if anybody requested the chief if he despatched the tweets, Bates’ replay was “Not that… once more, I don’t know what stage of the investigation, or the knowledge gathering course of is at.”

Multiple messages and text were left for Chief Shelide. He did not respond to local media. A deputy chief declined comment.

Local media reports the department’s own Twitter account appears to confirm that the account belonged to Shelide, referring to him as boss in a tweet from May 7.

But Shelby Township Trustee John Vermuelen said, “I don’t assume he would say something like that.” He also said, “Chief Shelide is fairly reserved and I’d be very shocked, and I doubt he would say one thing like that. I feel somebody gotta be spoofing it to attempt to deny him his repute. He may be very nicely appreciated by the residents, and I don’t assume he would say something like that.”

Shelide has served as Police Chief in Shelby Township since 2015.