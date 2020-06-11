Mi Notebook vs Mi Notebook Horizon Edition: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Xiaomi simply unveiled its first laptops for the Indian market, the Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. Both the laptops comply with the skinny and lightweight kind issue and include slim bezel shows giving them a excessive display screen to physique ratio. They are powered by 10th technology Intel processors and include 14-inch shows. The Horizon Edition of the Mi Notebook presents some improved specs over the vanilla Mi Notebook, so let’s evaluate the 2 and see precisely what all is totally different.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook vs Mi Notebook Horizon Edition: Price in India

The Mi Notebook by Xiaomi is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant whereas the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. Additionally, there’s a mannequin with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU that’s priced at Rs. 47,999.

On the opposite hand, the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the Core i5 mannequin and Rs. 59,999 for the Core i7 mannequin.

Both the Xiaomi Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will go on sale ranging from June 17 by way of Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home shops, and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook vs Mi Notebook Horizon Edition: Specifications

The Mi Notebook contains a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) anti-glare show with 16:9 side ratio and 81.2 p.c screen-to-body ratio. The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition comes with a 14-inch full-HD show as effectively however with a 91 p.c screen-to-body ratio. The Mi Notebook is powered by the quad-core Intel Core i5-10210U processor and 8GB of two,666MHz DDR4 RAM. On the opposite hand, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition base mannequin has the identical Core i5 processor, whereas the Core i7 mannequin contains a quad-core Intel Core i7-10510U processor and 8GB 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM. Graphics on the Mi Notebook are dealt with by Intel UHD Graphics 620 chipset or an non-obligatory Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. In distinction, the Horizon Edition will get the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

For storage, the vanilla Mi Notebook comes with both 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage whereas the Horizon Edition comes with 512GB PCIe Gen Three NVMe SSD or 512GB SATA Three SSD, the previous being rather a lot sooner. Both laptops have the identical speaker association with two 2W stereo audio system and DTS audio processing. They even have the identical scissor keyboard, multi-touch trackpad, and battery capability at 46Whr that Xiaomi claims can provide you as much as 10 hours of battery life.

For connectivity, each have the identical Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.Zero with the one distinction being the Horizon Edition will get sooner 2×2 steam Wi-Fi. The ports on the Mi Notebook embrace two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0, an HDMI port, a combo audio jack, and a DC-jack. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook has the identical ports with a further USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port unique to the Core i7 variant. In phrases of dimensions, the vanilla Mi Notebook measures 228x323x17.95 and weighs 1.5kg whereas the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition measures 206.8×321.3×17.15mm and weighs 1.35kg.

