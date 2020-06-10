Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) to Launch on June 12, Xiaomi Announces

Xiaomi will launch the brand new Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) on June 12 in China. The Chinese tech large made the announcement on Weibo on Tuesday and because the identify suggests, the laptop computer is a brand new model of the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition, launched in 2019. The Weibo put up accommodates a promotional poster that spotlight’s the laptop computer’s show together with its two USB Type-C ports and reminiscence card slot. Apart from that, Xiaomi can be bringing its first line of laptops to India on Thursday.

The put up on Weibo by Xiaomi doesn’t specify the important thing specs of the upcoming laptop computer. Xiaomi, nonetheless signifies that the brand new Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) will “go further” (translated) than the prevailing Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition. The show of the brand new Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) as seen within the poster highlights its slim bezels on two sides with appreciable bezels on the chin and brow — comparable to the older Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition. More particulars concerning the new Xiaomi laptop computer will likely be recognized throughout the launch occasion on June 12.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition includes a 15.6-inch full-HD show with 100 % sRGB excessive color gamut. It is powered by up to 10th era Intel Core i7-10510U SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop computer additionally carries a 60Wh battery together with a full dimension backlit keyboard. Connectivity choices on the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition embrace HDMI, USB Type-C Port, and three.5mm audio jack.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will launch its first Mi Notebook mannequin in India on Thursday. This not solely will mark the laptop computer’s India debut but in addition its world launch. The firm can be mentioned to launch the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition together with the Mi Notebook mannequin within the nation. The Mi Notebook mannequin in India will carry 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and it’s speculated to provide 12-hours battery life.

