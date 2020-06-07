Mi Notebook Launch on June 11: What We Know So Far

Mi Notebook is all set to debut as Xiaomi’s first laptop in India on June 11. The laptop will not only mark its India debut in a few days, but this may also be its world wide debut. Despite selling a few laptop models in China, the company is bringing a brand-new laptop for the united states. Although we’re still days away from the launch, Xiaomi has been teasing options that come with the Mi Notebook during the last several days. Here’s an instant look at what we all know so far in regards to the Mi Notebook.

As mentioned, Mi Notebook is likely to make its debut on June 11. Xiaomi is hosting a virtual launch event on the afternoon that will start up at 12pm (noon). It will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and the company website. The company hasn’t shared the livestream links today, but we’re still several days away from the big event.

Mi Notebook models

Thanks to an image shared by various Xiaomi executives, including India boss Manu Kumar Jain, we know that Mi Notebook won’t be the only real laptop launching on June 11. In addition to the vanilla Mi Notebook model, Xiaomi will also bring a Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. Not much is famous about this Horizon Edition today, however it is reportedly likely to include a 14-inch full-HD bezel-less screen, DTS Audio support, and SSD storage.

Mi Notebook specifications, features

According to Xiaomi, Mi Notebook will sport slim bezels, hence high screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, the presence of 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor has been confirmed and the laptop is claimed to supply 12-hours battery life. Further, Xiaomi says the Mi Notebook includes full-HD screen.

Xiaomi claims it will be a high-end flagship-level laptop, intended for power users. So, if you’re expecting a budget model, you are probably out of luck.

