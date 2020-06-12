Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops have just been launched in India and could shake things up for Indian laptop buyers. Xiaomi has increased to dominant positions in the smartphone and smart TELEVISION markets and the company features a well-earned reputation for trying to sell high-end hardware at bargain prices.

Can that success translate to the laptop market, and should established brands including Dell, Acer, HP and Lenovo be concerned? We’ve only managed to get our hands on the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, which can be the premium model in Xiaomi’s new lineup, and we can provide you with this first-hand account of what it includes, considering its starting price of Rs. 54,999.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition isn’t perfect, but it is relatively affordable. If you’re tempted, and are considering giving Xiaomi an opportunity, here’s what you must know about it, both good and bad.

There are two options within the Horizon Edition line to pick from, and the main difference between them could be the CPU. If you choose the Intel Core i5-10210U variant, you can also get a 512GB SATA SSD, and the cost will be Rs. 54,999. The version with the Core i7-10510U and faster 512GB NVMe SSD would appear to be much better value at Rs. 59,999. The more expensive model even offers a USB Type-C port while the lower one does not. The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD resolution display and a matte coating. Some people like this because it’s anti-reflective, which is ideal for work, although some prefer glossy displays which make movies and games look more vibrant. There’s no built-in webcam because Xiaomi prioritised thin screen borders at the design stage. The company does include a USB HD webcam in the box with the laptop, however, many users will dsicover this inconvenient. Xiaomi has used a discrete GPU, the entry-level Nvidia GeForce MX350, for better graphics performance compared to Intel CPU’s integrated GPU. You should expect a little speed boost if you use heavy media files, but don’t be prepared to use this laptop for top end gaming. You do get one USB Type-C port which works at USB 3.1 Gen1 speed (5Gbps), but only with the Core i7 variant. It also doesn’t support DisplayPort video output, and you can’t utilize it to charge the laptop. Aside using this, both variants have two USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports and HDMI output, but there isn’t an SD card slot. The keyboard features full-sized keys with a scissor action and 1.3mm key travel. The arrow cluster is cramped, like on many other laptops. There’s also no keyboard backlighting, which includes disappointed many prospective buyers. You get 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM which is soldered-in and cannot be upgraded. The higher priced Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition variant comes with a high-speed NVMe 512GB SSD which is often replaced. It’s worth noting that the lower-cost variant ships with a slower SATA SSD which is also replaceable. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition weighs 1.3kg and is just 17.15mm thick, which makes it very portable. The body is constructed of an aluminium magnesium alloy, and should really be relatively durable. Xiaomi promises 10 hours of battery life, but does not specify what workloads which involves and under what conditions. Quick charging will get you up to 50 percent in 35 minutes so you can be productive away from home. Many people knowledgeable about Xiaomi’s phones are afraid of adverts and bloatware, but you get plain Windows 10 Home on the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. The only preloaded apps are Blaze Unlock, which logs you in automatically in the event that you wear a compatible Mi Band, and Smart Share, for transferring files between PCs and smartphones.

