Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition First Impressions

Xiaomi has made its name in India with affordable smartphones, and much more recently, smart TVs. The company’s success in all these segments has been nothing short of spectacular. Each new launch gets a phenomenal amount of attention, and that’s an immediate reflection of how disruptive its prices are. We’re hoping to see similar upheaval in the laptop market, with Xiaomi finally bringing its first models to India after much anticipation. If the Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition take off, they are able to make life quite difficult for Dell, HP, Acer and Lenovo. We’re going to simply take our first look at the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, which is probably the most premium type of today’s launches.

Xiaomi told Gadgets 360 that it generally does not intend to flood the market with multiple models and variants, citing widespread confusion and duplication in shops right now. The Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition products are suitably differentiated, and prices are staggered sensibly.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will be available with either an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor. The two options cost Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 respectively in India. The less expensive Mi Notebook 14 starts at Rs. 41,999, and you can read all about the differences between these models and variants in our launch event coverage.

The human anatomy of the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition consists of an alloy of aluminium and magnesium. One interesting design touch is that there is no logo on the lid – it’s completely blank. Xiaomi has gone with a matte sandblasted texture, but nevertheless this is downright minimalist when compared with everything else we’ve seen from the company. The metal looks dark silver but assumes on a warm tinge when seen under sunlight. We like this look, and we suspect that some people will undoubtedly be happy never to have Xiaomi or Mi branding on an expensive laptop.

Xiaomi emphasises that the lid of the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition can be lifted with just one single finger, and that the underside won’t raise itself or slide around on a table. We found this to be true, also it does get this laptop better to use. The hinge still feels solid and there is minimal flex to the lid despite pressure applied deliberately. The only Mi logo you will see is right below the screen.

One of the important thing design aspects of the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is the slim 3mm borders to the sides and top of the screen. Many manufacturers have been down this route on their premium models. The screen also stands out as it does not have a glossy coating, which is something we really appreciate. This will help reduce reflections and glare, particularly with indoor lighting.

The rear of the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is completely blank

While other manufacturers have was able to integrate webcams into such slim borders, Xiaomi chose to drop the feature entirely. The company told Gadgets 360 that at the time of development, its research showed that folks didn’t really care about webcams. However, the recent explosion of video conferencing for remote work, education and communication has changed this, and so a USB webcam will be incorporated with each laptop. This is just a fairly light unit that just sits on the top lip of the lid without the need for any kind of clip or clamp.

Those slim borders also donate to the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition’s relatively compact dimensions. As many other manufacturers claim, you obtain a 14-inch screen in a human anatomy the size of most 13.3-inch laptops. The body is 17.15mm thin and weighs 1.35kg which can be well within Ultrabook territory. We wouldn’t have much trouble carrying this laptop around around every day.

We have a full-HD 1920×1080-pixel screen which appears to be sharp and bright. In our initial impressions, viewing angles and colour reproduction seem fine. There are bottom-firing 2W stereo speakers at the edges of the beds base.

The keyboard keys look like well spaced, although the arrow cluster is unfortunately compressed. Xiaomi says its scissor key action and 1.3mm travel make this keyboard very comfortable, and we’ll see for ourselves inside our full review. A keyboard backlight could have been very welcome, but this model doesn’t have that feature.

The keyboard and trackpad look like large and well spaced

For the variant we have around, Xiaomi moved with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor, and interestingly there’s a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. The company proudly claims that this GPU delivers gaming-grade performance, nonetheless it is a very entry-level, bare-basic model, so don’t boost your hopes excessive if you’re buying a disruptively priced gaming laptop. The Horizon Edition models get a 512GB NVMe SSD while the lower models have SATA SSDs. There’s also 8GB of RAM which can be unfortunately soldered and not upgradeable.

Battery life is reported to be 10 hours thanks to the 46Wh battery. There’s also Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, and DTS audio enhancement. You get two USB 3.1 (Gen1) ports Type-A ports plus one Type-C port, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI 1.4b, and a 3.5mm audio socket. Charging just isn’t supported through the Type-C port; you will need to use the conventional charger.

Xiaomi clearly knows it features a reputation with regards to bloatware and spam, as it was quick to assure us that there’s none of that with Windows 10 on the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. You do get two preloaded utilities: Blaze Unlock lets the laptop recognise a compatible Mi Band and unlock it self when you walk up to it, and Smart Share enables you to send files between devices, much like Apple’s AirDrop.

There’s a lot to like about the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. It’s compact, sturdy, and good-looking, but more importantly, the purchase price seems reasonable. The set of specifications looks promising, and we’ll inform you all about how it performs in actuality once we put it through our full review process. Do keep tuned in to Gadgets 360.