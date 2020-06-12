Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: What’s the Difference

Mi Band 5 made its debut on Thursday, as a successor to the Mi Band 4, launched this past year. One of the evident changes in the latest fitness tracker by Xiaomi is the 1.1-inch AMOLED display that is bigger than the 0.95-inch OLED screen on the Mi Band 4. Other new features on the Mi Band 5 include magnetic charging, women’s health mode, and upgraded sleep monitoring system. So in case, you’re wondering, how the two smart bands by Xiaomi stack up against each other, at the least on paper, here is a comparison.

Notably, Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 4, both are called Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Smart Band 4 outside China.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Price compared

The standard or the non-NFC version of Mi Band 5 posesses price tag of CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000), while the price of its NFC variant is defined at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,500). Both the variants of Mi Band 5 come with Black, Blue, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, and Green strap options and they’re going to go on sale starting June 18 in China.

Whereas, the standard edition of Mi Band 4 (or the Mi Smart Band 4) can be obtained to purchase in India for Rs. 2,229. The NFC variant of the Mi Band 4 in China currently costs CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100).

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the worldwide pricing and availability of the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: specifications compared

As mentioned, the newly launched Mi Band 5 includes a larger 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display and it features over 100 new animated watchfaces. The fitness tracker also has 11 sport modes and offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index that helps users track and understand their fitness activity even better. On the other hand, the Mi Band 4 sports a 0.78-inch coloured OLED display and offers 77 colourful watchfaces. The smart band includes six sports modes.

Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 4’s display includes a 2.5D glass protection on top and the smart bands have a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. Both the bands are water-resistant up to 50 metres and will identify various swimming strokes.

To effectively track sleeping patterns, the Mi Band 5 comes with a improved sleep monitoring system that now features REM detection aswell. The Mi Band 4 also features 24-hour sleep detection without REM detection support. Both the fitness trackers by Xiaomi offer 24-hour heartrate monitoring.

Another big change on the new Mi Band 5 is the charging system. The latest Mi Band supports magnetic charging that lets users charge the device without taking the strap off. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 offers up to 14 days of battery life while the standard version is believed to last around 20 days on a single charge.

The standard variant of the Mi Band 4 on the other hand, is believed to last 20 days for a passing fancy charge. To charge the device, users remove the capsule-shaped human anatomy from the strap. Other new features that the latest Mi Band 5 carries include pressure and breathing assessment, women’s health tracking mode and remote shutter get a grip on to simply take photos via the connected smartphone.

