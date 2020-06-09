Mi Band 5 Teased to Support Magnetic Charging, Carry Bigger Display and NFC Support

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 health band is launching on June 11 and the wearable has been teased usually by the corporate within the run up to the launch, and the newest teasers carry a load of knowledge relating to color choices and key options. The teasers affirm NFC connectivity and assist for magnetic charging. There’s additionally the addition of a brand new distant management characteristic that has been launched based mostly on standard demand. The Mi Band 5 is teased to include upgraded sensors for coronary heart charge and sleep monitoring.

The Chinese big has taken to its official Mi Band Weibo account to share a bunch of teasers concerning the Mi Band 5. A brand new poster reveals that the health band will are available different color choices – Black, Yellow, Red, and Grey. Other teasers present White, Orange, and Brown color choices as nicely. The teaser additional notes that the launch occasion will start at 2pm native time (11.30am IST). The put up additionally confirms that the Mi Band 5 will assist NFC for seamless funds by the wearable. A set of different teasers recommend that the show measurement will probably be 20 p.c larger than the predecessor, providing extra actual property to present well being and different knowledge. The Mi Band 5 can also be teased to include 11 sports activities modes for various sorts of exercises, and a further mode for monitoring women-centric knowledge.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11

There is a distant management sensor characteristic that has been teased as nicely, and the Mi Band 5 is teased to assist magnetic charging this time round. Traditionally, the wearable collection has supported USB charging, however that has modified with the Mi Band 5. The magnet is situated in the back of the Mi Band 5 {hardware} capsule and attaches with a click on. The official account has even shared a GIF to present how simple it’s to cost the Mi Band 5. Lastly, the Mi Band 5 is teased to include upgraded sensors for extra correct well being knowledge monitoring.

Detailed specs and options of the Mi Band 5 will probably be outlined on the occasion on June 11.

Mi Band 5 charging magnet is situated in the back of the capsule

Photo Credit: Weibo

