Mi AirDots 2 SE With Up to 5-Hour Battery Life, Noise Cancellation Launched

Mi AirDots 2 SE true wi-fi (TWS) earphones have been launched in China boasting of spectacular options and a price ticket to match. The TWS earphones by Xiaomi shall be offered in a single color, white. The earphones seem like the Mi AirDots Pro 2 however are priced fairly a bit decrease. These have noise cancellation built-in and contact performance for a lot of features. As of now, it’s unclear whether or not the Mi AirDots 2 SE will come to the Indian market.

Mi AirDots 2 SE value

The Mi AirDots 2 SE are listed on Mi store in a single white color possibility and are priced at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,800), making the earphones fairly much more reasonably priced than the Mi AirDots Pro 2. The Mi AirDots Pro 2 had been launched at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,200). The Mi AirDots 2 SE will go on sale beginning May 19 in China with no info on worldwide availability.

Mi AirDots 2 SE specs and options

The Mi AirDots 2 SE have massive 14.2mm drivers with assist for AAC for a fuller audio expertise, as the corporate says. The earphones will join to Android or iOS units utilizing Bluetooth v5.zero with a variety of 10 metres. The TWS earphones boast of a battery lifetime of 5 hours on a single cost and 20 hours with the charging case. Speaking of the case, it costs through USB Type-C port at 5W and takes 1.5 hours to cost fully. The Mi AirDots 2 SE characteristic contact controls for quantity and observe altering, answering calls, and voice help. The earphones even have twin microphone noise discount in addition to put on detection that stops music playback if you take the earphones out of your ear.

Each of the earphones weighs 4.7 grams and the burden of the case for the Mi AirDots 2 SE is 48 grams.