MGM’s Ridley Scott-Lady Gaga Gucci Film Eyes Robert De Niro – Armenian News

Although Ridley Scott still needs to complete shooting his duration drama The Last Duel, his follow- up is wanting to land a beast cast.

The Deadline reports that Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney all remain in talk with sign up with MGM’s Gucci

Lady Gaga is connected to star as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex- partner of Maurizio Gucci who was attempted and founded guilty of managing her his assassination on the actions of his workplace in 1995. She served 18 years in prison prior to being blurted in 2016.

It is the very first task Lady Gaga has actually connected herself to considering that her Best Actress election in a breakout turn opposite Bradley Cooper in 2018’s AStar Is Born She won an Oscar for composing the tune “Shallow,” among a variety of hits on the soundtrack.

MGM landed the rights to the bundle back in April with strategies to enter into production after Scott ended up shooting The Last Duel, which returns into production next week.