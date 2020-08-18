MG MULGORE Cooling Weighted Blanket | 100% Natural Bamboo with Premium Glass Beads | 60″x80″, 20 lb for 150-200 lbs Individual | for Adult and Kids | Luxury Cooler Version Heavy Blanket | Cold Grey



Price: $40.14 - $33.03

(as of Aug 18,2020 16:12:26 UTC – Details)





✿Bamboo fiber material has good hygroscopicity & breathability – Compared to another weighted blankets made with general cotton texture, it is not stuffy and has better breathability, which can help you have better wet absorption and perspiration. Suitable all year round to keep the hot sleepers dry. The cool experience could keep sleepers comfortable. So we use this material to enable our weighted blankets with deep touch and cool feel, so that you can fall asleep faster and sleep more sweetly.

✿Double stitches that make the weight distribution more evenly -With a large number of small and uniform diamond-type lattice as the texture, the double stitching locks the high-quality glass beads, which no longer leak easily, and the weight is evenly distributed on the sleeper’s body to apply a good “deep pressure” for better sleep.

✿Comfortable, pro-skin wrap feeling – We add a durable, breathable cotton layer between the breathable bamboo fiber cover and the inner layer filler, making the weighted blanket with glass beads soft and comfortable, better fit the body, affinity to skin, comfort to wrap. Available weights: 15lbs for 90-150lbs and 20lbs for 150-200lbs.

✿Superior quality and durable weighted blanket – The upgraded weighted blanket has better quality, we have maximized its durability, you can use the blanket without any worry, we will provide you with a three-year secured period. During the time, please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.

✿Luxurious packaging and free gifts – For the improved weighted blanket, we have designed a simple and fashionable tote bag made with leather and suede fabric, fully showing luxury and exquisiteness. In addition, we provide a vacuum compression bag for easy storage of the blanket. Moreover, according to various effective methods to improve sleep quality, we have added some accessories such as earplugs and eye masks, so that the buyers can get a better sleep experience in a variety of ways.