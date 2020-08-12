M&G Investment Management reduced stake in Trinseo S.A. By Investing.com

© Reuters. M&G Investment Management reduced stake in Trinseo S.A.



On the 11th of August, M&G Investment Management sold 5 thousand Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:) shares for $136 thousand at an average price of $27.22 per share.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. are down -20.65% since the transaction.

M&G Investment Management’s holding in Trinseo S.A. decreased to about 7.8 million shares with the transaction.

M&G Investment Management first bought Trinseo S.A. stock in the fourth quarter of 2019.

M&G Investment Management also owns Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:), Linde PLC (NYSE:) and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:).

Trinseo S.A. is its number two position by number of shares and market value among chemicals stocks.

Other investors who also reduced their Trinseo S.A. shares include California State Teachers Retirement System, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund, and Gotham Asset Management.

In contrast, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, Royce & Associates, and Fuller & Thaler Asset Management added to TSE shares.