MFTEK One Hand Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, RGB Rainbow Backlit One-Handed Mechanical Feeling Gaming Keyboard with Wrist Rest Support, USB Wired Keyboard Mouse and Mouse Pad Set for PC PS4 Gamer

【One Hand Gaming Keyboard】: The single hand gaming keyboard adopts 35 keys portable design, gets rid of those extra keys and keep the most useful ones, the small size is easy to carry on and save space in your package. Made of high-quality ABS plastic, double shot injection mold keycaps that it won’t worn or fade.

【Rainbow Gaming Keyboard】: Fn+Esc: Turn on / off RGB backlit, Fn+CAPS: Enter Breathing mode. 35 letter glowing ensure you enjoy gaming freely in the dark. The light penetrates through characters and gaps can take you into a true-to-life gaming atmosphere. Support all keys conflict free, allows you to press or hold multiple keys simultaneously.

【Ergonomic Keyboard】: The palm rest is designed according to player’s operation posture, which is fit your hand perfect, reduce fatigue, provide the comfortable typing experience. Featuring 5 multimedia keys to facilitate your operate. Fn+F1: Media; Fn+F2: Volume -; Fn+F3: Volume +; FN+F4: Mute; Fn+F5: Pause/Play.

【LED Backlit Gaming Mouse】: 4 LED colors (Blue/Red/Purple/Rose) adjustable gaming mouse, unique breathing light provides a soothing and calming ambient light. Defaulted backward and forward buttons, Fast forward and backward when browsing web. Natural curves of the mouse give you the most comfortable gaming experience ever.

【What You Get】: Rainbow One hand keyboard, Gaming Mouse, Large Mouse Pad; USB wired, no driver need, compatible with Windows10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Mac OS X, Windows XP, Windows Vista; IBM/PC Laptop/PS4/Xbox/Mac OS. We provide Lifetime “FREE Returns & Exchanges and Refund money back” for any quality problem.