MFi Certified iPhone Charger, KRISLOG [3/3/6/6/10ft, 5Pack] Lightning Cable- Lightning iPhone Charger Cable Lead Nylon USB Fast Charging Compatible iPhone 11 Pro XS Max X XR 8 7 6s 6 Plus iPad



Price: $9.96

(as of Jul 25,2020 17:47:43 UTC – Details)



Fast Charge & Data Transmission

High-Quality Copper Core ensures your devices are syncing and charging simultaneously and 100% fits for more deices.

Connecting the phone charger cable cord to your devices and make sure the USB connector connect to the wall charger or computer.

Realiable Quality and Nylon Series

Constructed from neither plastics nor Polycarbonate sheathing, but has an especially high tensile nylon shell.

The cable is properly circled by the nylon fiber cloth,which brings superior durability and flexibility as well.

Nylon fabric can resist water in some way, but do not put it in water on purpose.

Incomparably Durable

This nylon-braided fast charging cable is with aluminum shell and is more flexible, preventing your cables from tangling and sturdier and durable than most normal device cables.

Perfect Compatibility

this charger cable for iphone works with devices that have a port,including:

iPhone XS MAX/ XR/ XS

iPhone X /8 / 8 Plus

iPhone 7 / 7 Plus

iPhone 6 plus / 6 / 6s / 6s Plus

iPhone 5s / 5c / 5 / SE

iPad Air / Air 2 / Pro

iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4

iPad (4th generation)

iPod nano (7th generation)

iPod touch (5th / 6th generation)

The cable supports the latest i-OS 11/12

Return Policy

12 months worry-free service and friendly customer service If for any reason you are not satisfied, please give us an opportunity to improve your experience by contacting us through “Your Orders” tab in your Amazon account.

Fast and easy-to-reach Customer Service to solve your problems within 24 hours.

If you for any reason are not satisfaction by KRISLOG, please do not hesitate to contact us and We will do our best to solve your problem asap!

♥ Ultra Durable — reinforced stress points with a 5000+ bend lifespan make power line many times more durable than anything else on the market. One of the first ever sync & charge cable built with bulletproof aramid Fiber, power line is much stronger than ordinary cables.

♥ Universal Compatibility – compatibility with iPhone XS/XR/XS Max/ iPhone charger cable, iPhone X, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, iPhone 7 / 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6, iPhone 5s / 5c / 5 / SE, iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2, iPad mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4, iPad 4th gen, iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod Nano 7th gen.

♥ Lightweight: Home charger adapter allows charging at home or in the office via USB cable connection. Simply plug in the USB cable, and plug the adapter into the wall. Compact, lightweight, portable, stylish, easy to store.

☎ Return Policy: We will offer 12-month and return service to you as promised. We are looking forward to rendering our best service to you if you have any problem with your product.