Home Armenia MFA on not organizing a flight ․ “There are not enough... Armenia MFA on not organizing a flight ․ “There are not enough people who want to return to their homeland” ․ “Freedom” |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 20, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail MFA on not organizing a flight ․ “There are not enough people who want to return to their homeland” ․ “Freedom” |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia What else happens to legitimize Azerbaijani criminal acts and disregard people’s security? Arman Tatoyan’s reaction to the Ministry of Defense | Morning: Armenia Dear people, we have no right to be broken ․ Artsakh Conservative Party | Morning: Armenia “The subject you mentioned is rudely lying.” Sargis Khandanyan denies Abraham Gasparyan and regrets, “the press in Armenia is something beyond freedom” |... Recent Posts The threshold for online duty-free shopping is set at 1,000 euros instead of 200... Mnuchin Weighs Lending Program for Struggling Oil Companies Looting, rioting hit La Mesa after protest turns violent DraftKings under scrutiny after Hindenburg allegations How climate change impacted the world in 2019 Most Popular There is no alternative to the realization of Artsakh’s right to self-determination, the issue... The "Hayastan" և "I have honor" factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia have issued a joint statement on the Artsakh... Kylie Jenner Announces That Her 2 Baby Isn’t Named Wolf Anymore Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have given their baby kid a new name. On Monday, the beauty entrepreneur turned to Instagram to inform... Boeing 737 Crashes At 350MPH Killing All 132 Passengers On March 21, a Boeing 737 jet carrying 132 passengers crashed in China's Guangxi region early in the afternoon. While the exact number of... Horns will be tested in different administrative districts of Yerevan Horns will be tested in Davtashen, Erebuni, Nubarashen և Shengavit administrative districts from March 22 to 25. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is asked not... Matt Ryan Traded To Atlanta Falcons And Colts Reach 2 Year Contract With Mariota The Colts acquired veteran Falcons great Matt Ryan in exchange for a 2022 third-round draught selection on Monday, in yet another big-name quarterback trade. ...