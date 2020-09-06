Mexico’s transgender community in fear after second murder By Reuters





By Jose Luis Gonzalez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – The gruesome killing on Saturday of a second transgender female in simply over a week in northern Mexico has actually unnerved the regional transgender community and magnified require higher securities in the Latin American country.

The murder of Leslie Rocha in the border city of Ciudad Juarez came days after a transgender civil society group staged a demonstration there to require higher defense.

Those needs were triggered by the murder late last month of Ciudad Juarez- born transgender activist Mireya Rodriguez Lemus, who was eliminated in Tijuana, another city on the border with the United States.

A transgender female in Ciudad Juarez, who decreased to provide her name, stated individuals are “a little scared, a little terrified” to head out on the streets.

“We don’t know what to do anymore because there are so many hate crimes against the trans population.”

Deborah Alvarez, a transgender activist who spoke with Reuters earlier in the week, explained a community besieged by fret about its security.

“You can’t imagine what all us trans people have lived through to arrive here, for us still to see that we haven’t been defended,” she stated.

Police in Ciudad Juarez did not right away react to a Reuters ask for remark.

…