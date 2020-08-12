Mexico’s president says predecessors should testify in graft case

Mexican president Andr és Manuel López Obrador has actually contacted 2 of his predecessors to testify about declared corruption throughout their administrations after a witness connected them to illegal plans.

Prosecutors state Emilio Lozoya, the previous head of the state oil business Pemex, informed them countless dollars of kickbacks were paid by the Brazilian building and construction giant Odebrecht to assist the 2012 election project of previous president Enrique Pe ñaNieto

.

Mr Lozoya, who was extradited from Spain to deal with corruption charges, has actually likewise declared corruption under the 2006-12 conservative federal government of Felipe Calder ón. He affirmed that it offered feedstock to a petrochemical plant at a huge loss in another prohibited plan including bribery, attorney-general Alejandro Gertz Manero stated.

In a relocation unmatched in a nation with a long history of protecting its leading leaders from prosecution, Mr López Obrador stated both his predecessors should respond to the accusations.

“The attorney-general has disclosed that two ex-presidents are involved in possible acts of corruption, also public servants, legislators,” stated the leftwing leader at his early morning press conference. “So what comes next is that they should be called to give evidence and Mr Lozoya should present proof.”