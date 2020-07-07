Mexico’s President López Obrador is flying commercial to visit Trump. Here’s how that works

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will fly commercial to the United States on Tuesday for conferences with US President Donald Trump. That means the president of the tenth-most populous nation on the planet will hope his flight is not delayed, wedge any carry-on into the overhead and pray for a constant cabin temperature, all whereas dreaming of extra leg room. You know, like the remainder of us.

The President, who says non-public presidential planes are the trimmings of the “neoliberal elite,” will even have to make a stopover. There aren’t any direct flights from Mexico City to Washington,” said López Obrador last week during his daily press conference. “But we will make a connection and arrive in Washington in the future earlier than the assembly we have now.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wouldn’t affirm the president’s actual itinerary, citing safety issues. But we have now many extra questions than simply what flight he is on.

We have some perception into how the President flies commercially as a result of this is not the primary time he has completed so. He’s completed so a number of occasions on home flights in Mexico.

Videos and information reviews present him beginning his journeys in Mexico City’s getting older airport, mobbed by selfie-seeking vacationers shocked to see a president strolling by.

He then heads by means of safety and makes his means towards his gate. CNN cannot affirm if he is ever tempted to buy pointless magnets at vacationer outlets or purchase an overpriced espresso.

When he has boarded his aircraft previously, he sits in coach, chatting with different passengers your complete time. The spectacle has develop into a signature of types for the longtime politician.

This week’s flight will probably be barely totally different, although — the journey will probably be López Obrador’s first worldwide visit since taking workplace in December 2018. It’s unclear how precisely that would possibly change what has, a minimum of domestically, develop into fairly customary working process.

In the US, he could have to undergo customs and immigration, although his diplomatic passport ought to a minimum of achieve him entry to a sooner line. It will make for an uncommon day on the workplace for whichever US Customs and Border Protection officer is tasked with stamping that passport.

Is this protected?

If you subscribe to the notion that presidents are targets, then the reply is no — touring by means of a number of public airports and being trapped on planes with strangers will increase López Obrador’s publicity to potential threats. But he would possibly disagree.

The President has eschewed armed guards since taking workplace, disbanding the earlier presidential safety element. He as an alternative travels round with a handful of aides and escorts who routinely permit the general public direct entry to the President.

His workplace would not publicize the precise particulars of his journeys and he usually exhibits up to the airport unannounced.

But for this journey to the White House, the President has already stated publicly he’ll fly on Tuesday.

A easy search on-line exhibits there usually are not that many flights to select from, particularly throughout a demand-sapping pandemic. Mexican officers may after all ebook a sequence of one-way flights, making the flexibility to map potential flights harder.

But anybody who needs to see the President in individual may make a reasonably affordable guess about which flight he may be on leaving from Mexico City.

There additionally exists the chance of collateral harm any assault on the president may pose to the general public touring with him: Earlier this yr, a passenger who found López Obrador was on his flight to the Mexican metropolis of Villahermosa requested to be let off the aircraft. In a video shared widely on-line, the person could possibly be heard saying it was not protected for his household to be onboard.

There’s additionally the very fact that the President is selecting to fly in the course of a pandemic. The an infection danger of flying could be mitigated when finest well being practices are practiced, like sporting a masks. But López Obrador has by no means worn a masks in public and it is unclear if he’ll accomplish that on this journey.

Mask or not, flying commercial is definitely riskier than staying at residence or flying non-public. And López Obrador does have his personal aircraft. He’s simply selecting not to use it.

Wait, he is obtained his personal aircraft!? Why would not he simply use that?

Officially, the Mexican authorities bought a 787-8 Boeing Dreamliner for presidential use again in 2012. The aircraft’s price ticket was a whopping $218.7 million.

López Obrador, a leftist recognized for his populist positions and robust base amongst decrease earnings communities, had lengthy decried the aircraft as a infamous instance of presidency extra and vowed to by no means use it.

The aircraft has been up for sale for greater than a yr (asking value: $130 million), however López Obrador has struggled to discover a purchaser. The authorities retains it at an airfield in Los Angeles, California, and nonetheless pays for its upkeep and storage.

López Obrador stated earlier this yr he would promote tickets and raffle off the aircraft to the winner. But what, precisely, would the fortunate raffle winner do with a wide-body jet engine passenger plane? He later modified his proposition, saying he would nonetheless promote tickets to cowl the price of the aircraft however, as an alternative of gifting the aircraft itself to the winner, would as an alternative give a 20 million Mexican pesos money prize to 100 winners, the equal of roughly $900,000.

Meanwhile, makes an attempt to promote or lease the aircraft will proceed.

Critics say López Obrador’s unwillingness to use that aircraft, or one other aircraft from Mexico’s Air Force, is an affordable political stunt designed to attraction to the various Mexican voters who won’t ever have the ability to afford a aircraft ticket.

Supporters have backed his stance, saying boarding a aircraft with huge leather-based seats, a double mattress, and a spacious lavatory with a bathe could be unconscionable with so many Mexicans scuffling with poverty.

No matter which facet you fall on, flying commercial is positively the most cost effective choice. A Kayak.com search over the weekend for a one-stop, roundtrip Mexico City — Washington, DC, ticket, leaving Tuesday and returning Thursday, was a little bit greater than $1,100 USD per individual.