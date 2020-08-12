Mexico’s Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador participates in a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday stated two former presidents should need to testify about corruption after a former president oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) implicated former authorities of participation in allurements.

Former Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya on Tuesday submitted a grievance stating ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto and his ex-finance minister Luis Videgaray had actually advised him to direct allurements to Pena Nieto’s 2012 election project and to purchase votes in Congress.

Lopez Obrador contacted Lozoya to come forward with proof to back his allegations and stated Pena Nieto’s predecessor Felipe Calderon should likewise need to testify together with a number of unnamed legislator.

“Ex-president Calderon, ex-president Pena (Nieto), the lawmakers that are mentioned, the senators, all those mentioned have to testify,” Lopez Obrador stated at his day-to-day early morning press conference.

Lopez Obrador’s identifying of Calderon appeared to show part of Lozoya’s grievance that the attorney general of the United States stated described abnormalities in the building and construction of a petro-chemical plant.

Lozoya’s claims …