Mexico’s coronavirus deaths pass 60,000, cases top 550,000 By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 6,482 brand-new verified cases of coronavirus infection and 644 extra casualties, bringing the overall in the nation to 556,216 cases and 60,254 deaths.
The federal government has stated the genuine variety of contaminated individuals is most likely substantially greater than the verified cases.
