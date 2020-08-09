Mexico’s coronavirus death tally exceeds 52,000, cases above 475,900 By Reuters

©Reuters The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Mexico City



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 6,495 brand-new verified coronavirus infections and 695 extra deaths, bringing the overall in the nation to 475,902 cases and 52,006 deaths.

Officials have stated the genuine variety of contaminated individuals is most likely considerably greater than the verified cases.

Mexico has the 3rd greatest coronavirus death tally internationally, behind the United States and Brazil.