Mexico stops bleeding jobs, president says, 15,000 added so far in August By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has actually begun getting individuals back to work once again in August after losing 1.1 million official jobs in between March and July due to the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated on Saturday.

“We’ve stopped losing jobs,” Lopez Obrador stated in a video published on YouTube. “So far in August almost 15,000 new jobs have been created.”

Citing information from Mexico’s Social Security Institute, Lopez Obrador stated 1.1 million official jobs were lost in between March and July, with the nadir in April with some 555,000 losses. That slowed to 3,900 official task losses in July, he stated.

The bulk of Mexicans work in the casual economy, and they have actually borne the force of task losses set off by the pandemic’s impacts on Latin America’s second-second biggest economy.

The INEGI nationwide data company has stated some 12 million jobs in overall were lost in between March and May, much of that originating from short-term work suspensions triggered by lockdown procedures to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Nearly 5 million individuals went back to work in June, INEGI says, as the economy has actually resumed.

“The casual economy is likewise getting …