Mexico: Roma director Alfonso Cuarón makes plea for domestic workers

Oscar- winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuar ón has actually backed contact us to make certain domestic workers dismissed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic remain to be paid.

“It is our responsibility as employers to pay their wages in this time of uncertainty,” Cuar ón claimed.

He won the very best director Oscar in 2019 for Roma, a movie casting a limelight on Latin America’s housemaids.

Many of Mexico’s 2.3 million domestic workers have actually been left without incomes as a result of the break out.

Their workers have actually asked to steer clear of to secure their households’ wellness, yet have actually not dedicated to proceed paying them, profession unions state.

“The objective of this campaign is to remember how important it is to take care of those who care for us and the respect that the workers deserve,” claimed 58- year-old Cuar ón.

Cuar ón likewise won the very best director Oscar in 2014 for his movieGravity





Mexico, with a populace of virtually 130 million, has greater than 74,000 verified infections as well as greater than 8,000 virus-related fatalities

Earlier this month, regional wellness authorities advised that the nation had actually gotten to “the peak moment” of the break out.

And while in numerous nations physicians as well as registered nurses are being commended for their work with the coronavirus cutting edge, in Mexico loads have actually been struck.