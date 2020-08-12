Mexico reports 6,686 new coronavirus cases, 926 more deaths By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Monterrey
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 6,686 new validated coronavirus cases and 926 extra casualties, bringing the overalls in the nation to 492,522 infections and 53,929 deaths.
The federal government has stated the genuine variety of contaminated individuals is most likely substantially greater than the validated cases.
