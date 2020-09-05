Mexico rejects ex-President Calderon’s bid to register new political party By Reuters

©Reuters Former Mexican president Felipe Calderon goes to the Clinton Global Initiative’s yearly conference in New York



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) has actually rejected previous President Felipe Calderon’s bid to register his Free Mexico motion as a new political party, stating a few of its financing was doubtful.

Calderon ruled Mexico from 2006-2012. He has actually been attempting to transform the Freedom and Democratic Responsibility group that he keeps up his other half, Margarita Zavala, into a political party to contest the 2021 mid-term congressional elections.

INE’s basic council declined the party in a 7-to- 4 vote, stating late on Friday that its choice was due to Free Mexico “having more than 5% of contributions from unidentified people.”

The choice can still be challenged prior to Mexico’s Electoral Tribunal, nevertheless.

INE President Lorenzo Cordova stated the institute had concerns about the origin of 8.2% of the group’s funding, which is why he voted versus it.

Calderon’s advocates called the choice a blow to democracy and Calderon, a singing critic of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, promised to continue the political fight.

“They are not going to stop us,” he tweeted after the choice. His other half, on the other hand, …