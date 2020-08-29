Mexico records 5,824 new coronavirus cases, 552 more deaths By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 5,824 new validated cases of coronavirus infections and 552 extra casualties, bringing the overall in the nation to 585,738 cases and 63,146 deaths.
The federal government has stated the genuine variety of contaminated individuals is most likely substantially greater than the validated cases.
