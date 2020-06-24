Mexico quake kills at least five and causes panic

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Some buildings were damaged in Oaxaca

A powerful earthquake has shaken buildings and caused panic in six Mexican states, killing at least five people.

Many were a home based job as the capital, Mexico City, is under lockdown as a result of coronavirus.

But the government’s alert system worked well, giving residents time to leave their domiciles.

The epicentre of the quake, with a magnitude of 7.4, was in the south-western state of Oaxaca.

All of the reported fatalities were from hawaii on the country’s Pacific coast.

It comes significantly less than three years after an earthquake left hundreds dead and thousands homeless in Mexico City.

Patients were evacuated from hospitals





About 200 houses in the tourist town of La Crucecita were damaged on Tuesday, a local official said.

“We lost everything in one moment to nature,” Vicente Romero, an owner of a stationary shop told the Reuters news agency. “This is our life’s work.”

Rescue workers haven’t yet had the opportunity to access isolated villages reportedly hit, raising fears that more might have been injured.

Six hours following the quake, a lot more than 400 aftershocks had been recorded across the region, the strongest at 4.6 magnitude.