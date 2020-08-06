Mexico obesity: Oaxaca bans sale of junk food to children



The Mexican state of Oaxaca has banned the sale of junk food and sugary drinks to children in an attempt to reduce high obesity and diabetes levels.

Oaxaca is the first state to take the measure in Mexico, which has one of the world’s highest rates of childhood obesity.

People breaking the law can be fined and have their businesses closed. Re-offenders face jail terms.

The move comes as Mexico’s number of deaths linked to Covid-19 nears 50,000.

Mexico’s death toll is the third-highest in the world after the US and Brazil. Experts say being obese or overweight puts you at greater risk of serious illness or death from the virus.

About 73% of the Mexican population is overweight, compared to one-fifth of the population in 1996, according to according to study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

