Mexico needs 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses; shots could start in April By Reuters

By Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will require approximately 200 million coronavirus vaccine dosages, according to a senior federal government authorities, and shot of its 120 million residents could start as early as April if scientific trials and regulative approvals for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca (NYSE:-RRB- Plc go as prepared.

In collaboration with the federal governments of Mexico and Argentina, AstraZeneca at first prepares to produce 150 million dosages in early 2021 and ultimately make a minimum of 400 million dosages for circulation throughoutLatin America AstraZeneca is amongst those dealing with COVID-19 vaccine prospects now in advancement all over the world.

Mexico’s federal government likewise has stated it is thinking about other alternatives for bringing a vaccine rapidly to its population, the second-largest in Latin America.

AstraZeneca will have the ability to produce in between 30 and 35 million vaccines each month, Martha Delgado, a Mexican deputy foreign minister, informed Reuters in an interview onFriday

The vaccine could need 2 dosages to be efficient, Delgado stated.

“If we require 200 million, we’re going to be …