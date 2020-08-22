Mexico nears somber coronavirus milestone even as signs of hope emerge By Reuters





By Stefanie Eschenbacher

ECATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) – Standing in a graveyard on the borders of Mexico City dressed up in a stetson to cover his rugged functions from the sun, guitarist Eberardo Vargas today had less funeral services to dip into than he has for a lot of of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even as Mexico approaches a grim brand-new milestone in its fight with the pandemic – 60,000 casualties – signs of relief are starting to emerge in the nation that has actually signed up more dead than any other bar the United States and Brazil.

Vargas, 49, stated May, June and July were the busiest months he might remember as an artist as mourners in the town of Ecatepec northeast of Mexico City paid him and atrioventricular bundle to hear preferred tunes of lost loved-ones throughout their last farewells.

But that need has actually reduced recently as public life slowly goes back to typical in the vast Mexican capital, triggering the federal government to state today that the coronavirus scourge remains in “sustained decline” in Mexico.

“We sometimes had 10 or 15 performances a day at the peak of the pandemic, but it’s come down,” stated Vargas, who had little to do at the Ecatepec graveyard for muchof Friday “Now, it’s more like three, or sometimes five.”

Deaths due to coronavirus are on …