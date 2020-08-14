Mexico, nearing 500,000 coronavirus cases, to help with vaccine By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Monterrey



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico, on the cusp of half a million authorities coronavirus cases and 55,000 deaths as the pandemic raves throughout Latin America, will help produce a vaccine that might be dispersed in the area next year, authorities stated on Thursday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has stated the pandemic is losing force in Mexico, though the death toll of 54,666 stands as the world’s 3rd greatest, behind the United States and Brazil.

In collaboration with the Mexican and Argentine federal governments, pharmaceutical business AstraZeneca (NYSE:-RRB- Plc stated it prepares to at first produce 150 million dosages of a coronavirus vaccine in early 2021 and ultimately make a minimum of 400 million for circulation throughout the area.

Lopez Obrador hailed the contract as “good news” for Mexico and stated he anticipated the nation to still be struggling with the pandemic by the time the vaccine enters into production.

Supporting Lopez Obrador’s argument that COVID-19 is subsiding in Mexico, the federal government’s head of public health, Jose Luis Alomia, stated on Wednesday that less tests were returning favorable.

“It’s in agreement with the reduction in total cases we have actually seen …