Mexico has world’s most health worker deaths from pandemic, Amnesty International says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Monterrey



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – More health employees have actually passed away from the coronavirus in Mexico than any other nation on earth, Amnesty International stated on Thursday, highlighting the high toll the pandemic was handling frontline medical personnel around the world.

At least 7,000 health employees all over the world have actually passed away after ending up being contaminated with the coronavirus, consisting of 1,320 in Mexico, Amnesty stated.

Other nations with high death rates consist of United States, Brazil and India, where health worker death tolls stand at 1,077, 634 and 573.

“Many months into the pandemic, health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and the USA,” stated Steve Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International.

“There must be global cooperation to ensure all health workers are provided with adequate protective equipment, so they can continue their vital work without risking their own lives.”

The United States, Brazil and India have actually signed up the greatest variety of total deaths and verified cases. Between them, they have actually tape-recorded more than 14 million coronavirus cases and nearly 387,000 deaths, according to Reuters information.

…