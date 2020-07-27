Mexico flooding: Tropical depression Hanna drenches north

Streets in Monterrey in northern Mexico were flooded by heavy rains from tropical depression Hanna onSunday
The United States National Hurricane Center has actually alerted that continued rains might set off flash flooding and mudslides in the the northern states of Coahuila, Nuevo Le ón and Tamaulipas on Monday.
Hanna ended up being the very first typhoon of the North Atlantic typhoon season prior to it was reduced to a hurricane.
It made landfall in Texas on Saturday prior to moving into Mexico.
A search continues for an 11- year-old kid who is thought to have actually fallen under a stream in Monterrey and dragged away by the existing.
There were power cuts in Monterrey and surrounding locations, while the primary highway connecting Monterrey with Reynosa needed to be closed after a close-by river broke its banks.
You might wish to see:
All photos based on copyright.