Mexico flooding: Tropical depression Hanna drenches north

By
Jasyson
-

Image copyright
Reuters

Image caption

In Apodaca, the fire service needed to tow an ambulance which got stuck in the floods.

Streets in Monterrey in northern Mexico were flooded by heavy rains from tropical depression Hanna onSunday

The United States National Hurricane Center has actually alerted that continued rains might set off flash flooding and mudslides in the the northern states of Coahuila, Nuevo Le ón and Tamaulipas on Monday.

Hanna ended up being the very first typhoon of the North Atlantic typhoon season prior to it was reduced to a hurricane.

It made landfall in Texas on Saturday prior to moving into Mexico.

Police officers wade through severe floods, caused by heavy rains, affecting the city of Saltillo in the northern state of Coahuila, Mexico 26 July 2020

Image copyright
EPA

Image caption

The city of Saltillo was likewise partially flooded.

A search continues for an 11- year-old kid who is thought to have actually fallen under a stream in Monterrey and dragged away by the existing.

A man takes pictures during Storm Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020

Image copyright
Reuters

Image caption

Streams were developed into gushes by the heavy rains.

A general view of the Santa Catarina river is seen during Storm Hanna in Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020

Image copyright
Reuters

Image caption

There are cautions of possible flash floods onMonday

View of the place where a van was dragged into the water, in the city of Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, 26 July 2020.

Image copyright
EPA

Image caption

In Saltillo, a van was dragged into the waters.

There were power cuts in Monterrey and surrounding locations, while the primary highway connecting Monterrey with Reynosa needed to be closed after a close-by river broke its banks.

Transparent line

You might wish to see:

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget

Media captionHow do cyclones form?

All photos based on copyright.

Source link

Post Views: 7

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR