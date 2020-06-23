Mexico earthquake – live: At least one dead after powerful tremors rock capital city and Oaxaca as tsunami warning lifted

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has rocked Mexico’s southern coast in their state of Oaxaca, triggering a tsunami threat and sending tremors as far as 500 miles away from its epicentre.

At least one person has died, and some damage has been reported throughout the region. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has warned residents to prepare for aftershocks.

The US Geological Survey and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has issued tsunami threats for Mexico’s coastlines where waves several meters above the tide line could be expected.





