Mexico earthquake – live: At least one dead after powerful tremors rock capital city and Oaxaca as tsunami warning lifted

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has rocked Mexico’s southern coast in their state of Oaxaca, triggering a tsunami threat and sending tremors as far as 500 miles away from its epicentre.
At least one person has died, and some damage has been reported throughout the region. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has warned residents to prepare for aftershocks.
The US Geological Survey and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has issued tsunami threats for Mexico’s coastlines where waves several meters above the tide line could be expected.
The National Weather Service says “the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed” after a tsunami threat was issued for Mexico’s southern coast as well as neighbouring countries in the wake of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday morning.
While large waves were discovered in Oaxaca, no damage was reported.
Tremors were felt and buildings were shaking as far as Mexico City, Guatemala and for the duration of southern Mexico after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded 7 miles from Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca.
Tsunami waves in excess of 2 feet above the tide lines have been reported along Mexico’s coast, carrying out a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Oaxaca on Tuesday morning.
Preliminary reports from the US Geological Survey recorded a 7.7 magnitude quake.
A landslide in Oaxaca following Tuesday’s earthquake has killed one person and injured at least one other, according to area reports.
A fire broke out at a Pemex refinery in Oaxaca, the company has reported.
The company says it put out the fire at its Salina Cruz facility that was reportedly triggered by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in your community on Tuesday morning.
At least one man is injured and under medical evaluation, the company has reported.
Weather surveyors are reporting some larger-than-usual wave activity along Oaxaca’s coast near Salina Cruz.
Residents have reported possible receding water on the coasts, signalling potential tsunami waves.
A tsunami threat is still set up for Mexico’s southern coastline after a 7.4 magnitude quake struck today.
Social media lit up with footage from Tuesday’s earthquake showing buildings rocking from tremors as far as 300 miles from the epicentre of the 7.4 magnitude quake.
At least one person has died following a 7.4 magnitude quake in the state of Oaxaca.
Governor Alejandro Murat has confirmed the death, according to Reuters.
A powerful quake has hit the southern coast of Mexico near Oaxaca.
It’s larger than a devastating 2017 quake that killed a lot more than 300 people.
No casualties and only some damage have already been reported following Tuesday’s quake.
