Mexico earthquake: 7.5-magnitude tremor hits Oaxaca state | Mexico

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has rattled large swaths of southern and central Mexico, in line with the country’s national seismological service.

The quake struck the southern state of Oaxaca at 10.29am local time ( 1429 BST) on Tuesday but was felt significantly more than 400 miles away in the capital, Mexico City, where buildings shook and panicked residents fled on to the streets.

Mexican newspapers said there have been no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Claudia Sheinbaum, the city’s mayor, tweeted: “So far no major incidents [reported].”

The situation nearby the quake’s epicentre in Crucecita, Oaxaca, wasn’t immediately clear.

“It started really slow … and then very quickly it notched up very fast,” said Richard Hanson, an American who runs an NGO in Oaxaca’s state capital.

“Our fan was moving around a lot, you could hear the noise of the walls and the earth moving, things stared falling off the shelves in the kitchen and crashing and breaking on the ground.”

Outside Hanson said “people were running out of buildings, screaming and getting on the ground … Some people were just running to any open space.”

In a social media marketing “message to the Mexican people” president Andrés Manuel López Obrador officials were struggling to get hold of people in Oaxaca to verify the specific situation there.

“So far no damage has been reported to us,” he said. “We don’t have communications with Oaxaca.”

More details to follow …