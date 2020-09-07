Mexico City’s ancient lake reclaims scrapped airport By Reuters

6/6 © Reuters. A general view shows parts of the structure of a control tower at an abandoned construction site of a Mexico City airport that was scrapped two years ago, now flooded by summer rains, in Texcoco on the outskirts of Mexico City



2/6

By Daina Beth Solomon

TEXCOCO, Mexico (Reuters) – Bright green stalks of weeds are sprouting from the ground where planes were supposed to take off at a new Mexico City airport as officials let nature take over in their bid to transform the marshy swath of an ancient lake into a giant park.

The ghostly skeletons of a partly built control tower and flight terminal are recognizably in the style of Norman Foster, the British architect commissioned by Mexico’s last president to build a futuristic international airport at a cost of some $13 billion on 4,800 hectares just east of the capital.

Upon taking office in December 2018, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador axed the project, citing the results of an informal referendum, after arguing it would be costly to prevent sinking on the waterlogged soil.

Instead of the slick design from Foster, whose award-winning glass and steel web-like buildings dot the globe, Lopez Obrador opted to expand an existing military airport.

The abandoned…